Full Bidoof Breakout Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Bidoof Breakout has arrived! With this meme-event in Pokémon GO comes a new raid rotation, but should this offering of Tier One and Three raids be taken seriously? Let's take a look at what Niantic has to offer.

The complete Bidoof Breakout raid rotation in Pokémon GO consists of:

Tier One

Bidoof – Shiny available, unconfirmed but likely standard rate

Croagunk – Shiny available, standard rate

Galarian Zigzagoon – Shiny available, perma-boosted Egg/Raid-only Shiny rate

Mankey – Shiny available, standard rate

Timburr – Shiny available, perma-boosted Egg/Raid-only Shiny rate

Tynamo

This is actually not bad, especially compared to what we normally get for Tier One raids in event these days. Both Timburr and Galarian Zigzagoon are both worth raiding, as they have a boosted Shiny rate. As far as raiding Bidoof itself, I'd very much encourage waiting. Niantic hhas already said that part of this odd Pokémon GO event is that the frequency of Bidoof spawns will increase the further we get into the event, so raiding it isn't the best idea.

Tier Three

Breloom

Galvantula

Medicham

Poliwrath

The focus here is on Fighting-type Pokémon, which function both as a counter to the mighty Bidoof as well as the current Tier Five Pokémon. These are all evolved Pokémon, so could be good bets if you're looking for Candy. Outside of farming Candy, though, this Tier isn't really the best.

Tier Five

Regigigas – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Gyarados – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 20

Neither the Tier Five or Mega Raid selection have anything to do with the current event in Pokémon GO. These are not impacted by whatever Bidoof is up to. If you haven't caught a Shiny Regigigas, though, now is the time to begin grinding, as it will exit raids once the month wraps, replaced with an as-of-yet unannounced boss.