Full Mega Battle Event Timed Research For Mega Beedrill In Pokémon GO

As the Mega Battle Event begins in Pokémon GO, Niantic is giving trainers another crack at Mega Beedrill. In a new Timed Research, the Mega Battle Challenge, trainers are tasked to complete four pages of research to unlock a total of 135 Mega Beedrill Energy. The full questline for the research and all of the rewards are cataloged below, so trainers can prep themselves for this event.

Page One of Three

Battle in a raid: Three Revives

Catch seven Bug-type Pokémon: Five Pokéballs

Power-up a Pokémon seven times: Upgrade*

REWARDS: 35 Mega Beedrill Energy, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

* This Upgrade will be useful to trainers looking to evolve Porygon on the upcoming Porygon Community Day, so be sure to save this rather than rushing to evolve now.

Page Two of Three

Battle in a raid: Three Revives

Battle in a Mega Raid: Three Golden Razz Berries

Battle another trainer: One Sinnoh Stone*

REWARDS: 40 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1000 Stardust, 2000 XP

*As with the Upgrade, save this for Porygon Community Day. It's needed to evolve Porygon2 up to Porygon-Z to acquire the event-exclusive move of Tri Attack.

Page Three of Three

Battle in three raids: Pinsir (Shiny capable)

Battle three Team GO Rocket Grunts: Five Revives

Mega Evolve a Pokémon: Three Silver Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 60 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1000 Dust, 2000 XP

Page Four of Four

Instant claim: Ten PokéBalls

Instant claim: Three Max Revives

Instant claim: Three Hyper Potions

REWARDS: Roserade encounter, 2500 Stardust, 5000 XP

Be sure to plan your Mega Evolution for Page Three with care. These are costly and temporary evolutions, and it would be a waste of time to spend a Mega Evolution if the only goal here is to earn a new one. A great time to Mega Evolve Beedrill, for instance, would be during Cresselia Raid Hour on Wednesday. Mega Beedrill is a great counter for Cresselia, and having it for a full hour of raids would allow you to use it to get the Page Three rewards here from the Mega Battle Challenge research and use it as a top counter.