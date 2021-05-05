Funko Games Announces Disney's It's A Small World Board Game

This week, Funko Games revealed their latest collaboration with Disney as they're releasing the It's A Small World Board Game. This is a very stylized take on the classic theme park attraction that's been a part of Disneyland since the early years of the park. The game has taken the long-running ride and transformed it into a game that will have you sailing through different locations around the world by using cards that match up with wherever you're headed. This is a pretty cool production as they have gone to great lengths to create what feels like an appropriate representation of the ride for those who have never even seen it in the park while making something that feels fun and is easy to grasp for kids all the way to adults who are still young at heart.

The game is made for 2-6 players and is playable for kids ages 4+. While it's cool to see it right now, the game won't be released to the public until July 1st, 2021 for $25. For now, here's a brief intro to it from the company along with a couple of images as we wait for it to be released later this Summer.