Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Fuzzy Buddy, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Fuzzy Buddy Research Day Spotlights Bears in Pokémon GO

Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful take center stage in a new teddy bear-themed Research Day event coming to Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Discover Shiny Teddy Bears: Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful feature in Pokémon GO's Research Day.

Hunt for Shiny wild spawns: Encounter Sentret, Slakoth, Bidoof, and more during the event.

Join the Fuzzy Buddy event on March 29, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Get event-exclusive Timed Research for US$2.00 and gift tickets to Pokémon GO friends.

Pokémon GO has announced a new Research Day event themed to… well, cuddly lil' guys. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Fuzzy Buddy Research Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Event-themed Field Research tasks will award encounters with these spawns, all of which will have increased chances of being Shiny during the event: Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful. Pancham will be a big draw as it is generally only available in 12 KM Eggs and Raids.

Event-themed Field Research tasks will award encounters with these spawns, all of which will have increased chances of being Shiny during the event: Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful. Pancham will be a big draw as it is generally only available in 12 KM Eggs and Raids. Wild Spawns: Sentret (can be Shiny), Slakoth (can be Shiny), Bidoof (can be Shiny), Minccino (can be Shiny), and Bunnelby (can be Shiny).

Sentret (can be Shiny), Slakoth (can be Shiny), Bidoof (can be Shiny), Minccino (can be Shiny), and Bunnelby (can be Shiny). Note from Niantic: Niantic writes: "Trainers participating in Pokémon GO City Safari on March 29 won't miss out—the Fuzzy Buddy Research Day Field Research will take center stage from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic writes: Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. This Timed Research will challenge you to complete Field Research tasks to encounter more of your choice of the featured Pokémon! After completing your first Timed Research, you can select another of the featured Pokémon for a second Timed Research opportunity! Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful. Pokémon that appear during this Timed Research will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that can be encountered through Field Research during the event. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins.

Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!