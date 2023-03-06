G Fuel Reveals New Contra "Rapid Fire" Flavor On The Way G Fuel will be celebrating the classic Konami video game Contra with an all-new flavor they're calling "Rapid Fire."

G Fuel has partnered up with Konami to release a new drink, as you'll soon be able to get your hands on the Contra-branded "Rapid Fire" flavor. The company is celebrating the classic Konami video game with a special release that will give you a new mandarin orange flavor to add to your drinking options. They will be selling "Rapid Fire" as a 40-Serving Tub and Collector's Box, starting on March 13. The Collector's Box, as you can see here, features artwork inspired by the first Jungle stage of the original NES title. Aside from the collector's box, you'll get the exclusive 16 oz Shaker Cup, featuring wraparound artwork of Bill and Lance as they fight off enemies in the Jungle, along with a tub of the drink. You can read more about this special drink below, as they will be selling the box for $40 next week, with it shipping out sometime in May 2023.

"You find yourself in the 27th century. Two commandos, Bill Rizer and Lance Bean, give you a brief and a brand-new power-up to welcome you as the newest member of the special guerrilla task force, codenamed Contra! Load up and defeat the armies of alien invaders seeking to destroy the Earth with the G FUEL Rapid Fire Collector's Box! G FUEL has partnered with Konami to celebrate one of the most iconic run-and-gun-style shooting games for over 35 years, Contra! G FUEL Rapid Fire's delightfully sweet mandarin orange taste is matched by an epic full-art Collector's Box that shows Bill and Lance fighting off hordes of alien enemy combatants in the first Jungle stage of the franchise's 8-bit debut! Each Collector's Box comes with the new G FUEL Rapid Fire Tub and an exclusive 16 oz Shaker Cup that is completely wrapped in a Contra action scene!"