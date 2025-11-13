Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galactic Civilizations IV, Stardock Entertainment

Galactic Civilizations IV Reveals Several Expansions On The Way

Galactic Civilizations IV revealed the next majmor expansion on the way, as well as plans for the Expansion Pass 2 going into 2026

Article Summary Galactic Civilizations IV unveils major expansion, Tales of the Terran Alliance, releasing December 2025.

Expansion Pass 2 announced, bringing five new content drops through 2027 for Galactic Civilizations IV.

Players can explore Earth's rise, play as the Xendar, unlock new tech trees, events, and ship upgrades.

Upcoming expansions add features like federations, genetic modification, client states, and criminal syndicates.

Indie game developer and publisher Stardock Entertainment dropped new details about the next set of expansions coming to Galactic Civilizations IV. First up, they have confirmed that Tales of the Terran Alliance will arrive on December 4, 2025, and will come with a new storyline and several options for the humans. Meanwhile, Expansion Pass 2 has been revealed, showcasing all the expansions coming in 2026. We have the finer details for everything below from the team.

Tales of the Terran Alliance

Tales of the Terran Alliance takes players deep into Earth's pivotal era of interstellar expansion, exploring the political intrigue, technological breakthroughs, and military conflicts that forged humanity's place among the stars. Players will experience firsthand the events that transformed Earth from a single-world civilization into a formidable galactic presence, starting with the infamous Xendar War, which is included in the DLC as a fully playable civilization.

Play as the Xendar: Experience the civilization that shaped humanity's first interstellar war.

Experience the civilization that shaped humanity's first interstellar war. New Human Technology Tree: A unique tech progression designed specifically for the Terran Alliance.

A unique tech progression designed specifically for the Terran Alliance. Expanded Human Story Events: Encounter new narrative events that explore the origins, politics, and ambitions of humanity's interstellar expansion.

Encounter new narrative events that explore the origins, politics, and ambitions of humanity's interstellar expansion. New Planetary Improvements, Weapons, and Defenses: Build and equip your worlds and fleets with Human-focused advancements.

Build and equip your worlds and fleets with Human-focused advancements. Additional Ship Components: Enhance your ships with new modules tailored to Human strategies.

Galactic Civilizations IV – Expansion Pass 2: Years of Galactic Adventure

Tales of the Terran Alliance is just the beginning. Expansion Pass 2 will deliver five substantial content drops from late 2025 to 2027, each expanding the rich universe of Galactic Civilizations IV

Tales of the Terran Alliance (December 2025) – Explore humanity's defining era and the rise of the Terran Alliance.

Explore humanity's defining era and the rise of the Terran Alliance. Federations & Empires (2026) – Formation of governments, elections, agents, and more.

Formation of governments, elections, agents, and more. Ascension (2026) – Uplift minor civilizations, genetically modify your own species, build breeding programs.

Uplift minor civilizations, genetically modify your own species, build breeding programs. Hegemon (2027) – Client states, United Planets, several new major civilizations uplifted from minor status.

Client states, United Planets, several new major civilizations uplifted from minor status. Underworld (2027) – Navigate the shadowy realm of criminal syndicates and black markets.

