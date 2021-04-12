Galactic Crew II Indie Game Enters Into Early Access In May

Benjamin Rommel Games, an indie video game developer, has announced that Galactic Crew II, their roguelite science-fiction game, is approaching the end of its Closed Alpha phase, and will be available on Steam for Early Access on Thursday, May 6th of this year. This game has been given extensive testing by owners of its predecessor and by hundreds of recruits from Steam and social media alike, and many improvements and bug fixes have been taken into full account.

According to the description of this game on its page on Steam:

Galactic Crew II is a roguelike sci-fi exploration game that takes place in a procedurally generated galaxy full of ruthless criminals, notorious pirates, monsters, miners, and merchants. With nary any credits or crew, you have to acquire goods, mine, and loot to build up your spaceship and crew to contend with the harshness of this galaxy. A wrong decision could bring death to you and your crew. Will you risk your life and ship to obtain the goods you need to survive this galaxy?

You can watch the trailer for Galactic Crew II on YouTube below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Galactic Crew II [PC] Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOG8O9oCPVA)

Features for this game include the ability to explore various different procedurally-generated planets, customize your ship however you please, and a whole galaxy's worth of raidable areas in the worlds you come across.

On May 6th, nearly a month from the time of writing, Early Access for this game will be available for those playing on Steam. If you are interested in grabbing that opportunity, you can find the page for Galactic Crew II by clicking here. What do you think of the game? Did you participate in the Closed Alpha, or play the first game in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!