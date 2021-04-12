Galactic Mining Corp Will Be Dropping Onto Steam On May 18th

Developer and publisher Windybeard revealed that they will be bringing Galactic Mining Corp to PC on May 18th, 2021. The game is technically an action title that blends in rogue-lite with crafting and base-building mechanics to give you what feels like an intense search for treasures and resources underground. As you dig around and find new items, you'll be able to expand the business, hire a crew of people just as insane as you to search underground, and build a little mining empire for yourself among the stars. You can check out more info here as the game comes out in two months.

Galactic Mining Corp is a game about building and expanding an intergalactic mining corporation through crafting and base building mechanics. Use your ever-growing profits to expand your HQ, hire a crazy workforce, obtain new drill components and upgrade everything. Hire more than 70 crew members with unique stats from around the galaxy to pilot your drills and power up you base. Eeverything is of value, from every bit of mud you drill to the strange space banana you hire to work in the HQ store rooms. Almost endless levelling of everything! From improving your facilities and promoting crew members to upgrading mud to increase its drillable value.

of everything! From improving your facilities and promoting crew members to upgrading mud to increase its drillable value. Drill planet cores to collect core fragments to spend at the "Coretrium" perk tree to boost your stats and unlock huge rewards.

planet cores to collect core fragments to spend at the "Coretrium" perk tree to boost your stats and unlock huge rewards. Collect and record everything! Every tile you drill, every item you collect and every planet you visit adds to your value and power.

and record everything! Every tile you drill, every item you collect and every planet you visit adds to your value and power. Explore and unlock galaxy maps finding comets, moons, planets, and other spatial oddities; each with their own stats and loot.

and unlock galaxy maps finding comets, moons, planets, and other spatial oddities; each with their own stats and loot. Expand your ever-growing headquarters by building and upgrading facilities and filling the rooms with awesome crew members.

your ever-growing headquarters by building and upgrading facilities and filling the rooms with awesome crew members. Hand-drawn art throughout creating a colourful, unique and enjoyable universe complemented by an original soundtrack.