Galacticare Announces New The Voice Beyond DLC

Galacticare has a new DLC coming out this week, as you'll take on a whole new set of challenges in interstellar healthcare and more

Article Summary Galacticare unveils The Voice Beyond DLC, launching April 2, 2025.

Face new challenges with three fully voiced campaign levels.

Combat new foes, diseases, and unravel cosmic conspiracies.

Use cunning tactics to outmaneuver the ruthless CABAL.

Indie game developer Brightrock Games and publisher Cult Games revealed a new DLC being added to Galacticare, as players can respond to The Voice Beyond. This new DLC will take you through three fully voiced campaign levels as a new enemy in the ruthless CABAL has emerged, tearing the cosmos apart. And stopping them falls in your lap as you attempt to stop them while curing all new diseases and treating tons of new patients. We have more details here and the trailer above as it drops on April 2, 2025.

Galacticare – The Voice Beyond

Life. Liberty. Public Health. The sacred pillars of a civilized galaxy. But the galaxy burns, war is upon us, and the very survival of free space is in peril. The CABAL returns – ruthless, unseen, and absurdly dedicated to snuffing out all life in the universe. They move through the galaxy like a plague, leaving devastation, conspiracies, and plumbing catastrophes in their wake. As the fearless leader of Galacticare, you are no mere hospital administrator. The sick, and wounded of this war rely on you – and so does the fate of the cosmos. Do you have the nerve to outmanoeuvre the CABAL over three all-new fully voiced narrative campaign levels? Stitching together the pulped remains of war-ravaged warriors, to hold the line against a galaxy teetering on the brink, only your unique brand of Healthcare can truly turn the tide of this war, and find a way to save the galaxy. Their whispers turn allies into traitors, and your state-of-the-art medical facility into a war zone of sabotage, and sickness. The CABAL is already inside. And you, Director, are running out of time.

The Tenki Corruption – Adorable-ape-like-aliens-turned-tiny-Terminators, Saboteurs infiltrate your hospitals, unleashing chaos with toilet bombs, and exploding Boning Chambers.

Devastating New Alien Ailments – New diseases like "Rave Rash," "Perceptual Parapox", and "Laseration" spread, outfoxing your best consultants – turning routine diagnoses into interstellar pandemics before the coffee break is over.

– New diseases like "Rave Rash," "Perceptual Parapox", and "Laseration" spread, outfoxing your best consultants – turning routine diagnoses into interstellar pandemics before the coffee break is over. The Unseen VOICE – Something, somewhere, is pulling the strings. Their motives are unknown. Their reach is absolute, and yet, the question remains: why? and, more pressingly… Why the hell are the toilets exploding?

The fight will not be won with plasma rifles, and starships (though they certainly help). It will be won with bandages, Medibots, and jury-rigged high-explosives made of medical canisters and fissile materials. (Not covered by insurance.)

Patch Up the Heroes – Snatch entire species from the jaws of extinction, stitch their shattered bodies back together, and hurl them right back into the meat grinder of galactic war.

Outwit the CABAL – Deploy Security Craftech to sniff out saboteurs before they can do any real harm. Like striking up pleasant conversations or – worse – filling up every damn bin in the hospital.

– Deploy Security Craftech to sniff out saboteurs before they can do any real harm. Like striking up pleasant conversations or – worse – filling up every damn bin in the hospital. Endure the Unthinkable – From triaging Laserated Xil warriors to killing an ancient cosmic god, only the strongest hospitals – and the most steadfast Directors – will survive.

