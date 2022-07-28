Galahad 3093 Will Come To Early Access In September

Indie developer and publisher Simutronics has revealed Galahad 3093 will be coming to Early Access this September. The news comes this morning as the team is launching the final Beta test today, July 28th, starting at 6PM ET, with it ending on Monday, August 8th, at 11AM ET. This time around, the game will include more lance customizations and builds, as well as banners for victorious pilots to raise, and dynamic map events. The first of which will be a giant sandworm you'll have to contend with. Once that period is over, they will be gearing up for the Steam Early Access launch, which will take place on September 1st, 2022.

In the sci-fi future world of Galahad 3093, Knights – mech operators inspired by Arthurian legend – fight for glory in epic arenas. They pilot Lances – mechs capable of massive destruction – in a never-ending battle to capture and hold territory. Lance A Lot: Lances are highly customizable: classes range from Light to Super Heavy and can be outfitted with a wide variety of weapons, deployable systems, and tech modules.

