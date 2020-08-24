Galarian Weezing Raid Guide: Counter This Steampunk Pokémon

Who wears a top hat, chain-smokes, and dances around your phone screen? Nope, it's not your cringiest high school buddy's TikTok account: it's Galarian Weezing, the first Generation Eight Pokémon to ever appear in Pokémon GO. Galarian Weezing, a Poison/Fairy-type Pokémon, is currently a Tier Four Raid Boss. Here's how you can defeat this Steampunk-inspired vape artist and add Galar's variant of Weezing to your team.

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Galarian Weezing counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Galarian Weezing with efficiency.

Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Jirachi (Confusion, Doom Desire)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Victini (Confusion, Psychic)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Galarian Weezing is currently an impossible solo and a difficult duo. Using the top counters listed above will enable two-level 40 trainers to defeat this Pokémon with Best Friend boost, but it will be a fight indeed. It is recommended that at least three trainers with the top counters team up to take on this Tier Four boss to guarantee a win.

Catching Galarian Weezing

Galarian Weezing is a big Pokémon that is at a comfortable medium distance from the screen. While you likely won't need much help catching this Pokémon, the circle lock trick may come in handy nevertheless.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Weezing's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. Throw the ball when it is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. Galarian Weezing's attack will see the Pokémon do a complete turn around, ferris wheel style. The best berry to help catch bosses of this level is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Pokémon.

Shiny Galarian Weezing odds

Galarian Weezing is not currently available in its Shiny form.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Galarian Weezing will have a CP of 1310 in normal weather conditions, and 1637 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this smoggy gent.