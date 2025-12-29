Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1TK, Gambit Digital, Turnbound

Gambit Digital Confirmed To Co-Publish Turnbound

Turnbound has a new co-publisher as Gambit Digital confirmed they will aid in releasing the game into Early Access next month

Indie game developer 1TK and publisher Gambit Digital have confirmed that the latter will co-publish their upcoming game, Turnbound. If you're not familiar with the title, this is a PvP tabletop experience where you try to escape a haunted board game against other players, using an array of characters and items to do so. The teams also confirmed the title will launch into Early Access on January 22, 2026.

Turnbound

In Turnbound, you are trying to outsmart your way to freedom from a haunted board game where each session pits you against the trapped souls of other players, battling against the tiles left behind by other real players in asynchronous PvP battles. It's a game of competitive inventory management, where every tile you place in your grid has a strategic cause-and-effect loop that ripples through battles and rewards those with foresight and creativity. Will your design outlive your ghostly opponents… or join them?

Arrange & Synergize: Draft and place new weapon, item, and trinket tiles to unlock combos and upgrade your Hero through a branching set of abilities.With each tournament round you'll manage your grid-based inventory by choosing which tiles to buy, upgrade, deploy, or sell. Organize tactical synergies that execute rewarding cause-and-effect loops that give you an edge against your opponents!

Draft and place new weapon, item, and trinket tiles to unlock combos and upgrade your Hero through a branching set of abilities.With each tournament round you'll manage your grid-based inventory by choosing which tiles to buy, upgrade, deploy, or sell. Organize tactical synergies that execute rewarding cause-and-effect loops that give you an edge against your opponents! Play At Your Own Pace: Compete against builds left behind by other players and watch your own loadouts battle – on their own. As each asynchronous multiplayer autobattle completes, use the helpful playback tools to better understand how your choices played out so you can improve your grid.

Compete against builds left behind by other players and watch your own loadouts battle – on their own. As each asynchronous multiplayer autobattle completes, use the helpful playback tools to better understand how your choices played out so you can improve your grid. Become Unbeatable: Survive the trials with Heroes from your favourite legends to unlock new abilities, tiles, and cosmetics! If you keep playing your tiles right, you might just keep your soul intact – and make it to the top of the highest competitive chambers.

Survive the trials with Heroes from your favourite legends to unlock new abilities, tiles, and cosmetics! If you keep playing your tiles right, you might just keep your soul intact – and make it to the top of the highest competitive chambers. Duel Your Friends: Compete directly instead of battling spirits asynchronously. Duels let you challenge a specific build by entering a simple code. Share your own builds with a unique code or test yourself against a friend's strategy. It's fast, chaotic, strategic and the perfect way to prove once and for all whose tile brain actually reigns supreme.

