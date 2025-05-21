Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: game of thrones, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad Sevrers Launch This Evening

After several month of planning, siging up players, and being pushed back a bit, Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad launches this evening

Article Summary Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad launches tonight on mobile, Steam, Windows, and Epic Games Store.

Create a unique hero as the heir to House Tyre and choose from Knight, Sellsword, or Assassin classes.

Explore a vast open world with iconic locations, legendary creatures, and familiar characters from Westeros.

New content at launch includes Chapter 3, fresh regions like Storm's End, new bosses, and more adventures.

Netmarble and WB Games have confirmed that they will officially launch the servers for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad tonight, as the game will go live. Its been a bit of a rocky road for the game, but tonight you'll see the game go live on all mobile platforms, as well as on PC via Steam, Windows Launcher, and the Epic Games Store. Along with the launch, the team also dropped a ton of new info about what you can expect, which we have for you here. Enjoy the latest trailer as well before the servers go live at 5pm PT.

Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad

A brand-new story is ready to be uncovered as players take on the role of a new character, who, through a quirk of fate, becomes the heir to House Tyre, a small noble house in the North. Three classes inspired by iconic roles within the original series can be chosen from: Knight, Sellsword, or Assassin. The game intricately recreates the unique combat mechanics and skills of each class, enhancing the depth and enjoyment of class-based strategic combat, with players engaging in battles that align with their preferred style.

Drawing inspiration from George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, players will encounter legendary creatures throughout the game, including the fan-favorite Drogon who appears as a Field Boss. Other creatures are brought to life for the first time in this way in an original and captivating manner, including Ice Spiders, Stormhorn Unicorns, Ironbeak Griffins, and Red Cockatrice. The game brings the continent of Westeros to life with remarkable detail and scale, following extensive research to faithfully recreate fan-favorite locations from the series as well as unseen lands. Fans will be able to explore the seven kingdoms that make up Westeros in the game's vast open world, discovering vivid landscapes, massive cities, backwater towns, untamed wilderness, and the uncompromising lives of the people that inhabit them.

Players will be free to roam iconic regions, such as 'King's Landing' – the capital of the continent of Westeros, the stronghold 'Castle Black' – located at the Wall, 'Highgarden' – basking in its warm climate, and the massive icy 'Wall' – stretching along the northern border of the Kingdom of the North. Through exploration, players will encounter familiar characters from the series, such as Jamie Lannister, Lord Varys, Queen Mother Cersei, Stannis Baratheon, Olenna Tyrell, and more, on a truly immersive journey through Westeros.

Building on the momentum of Early Access, which went live on Steam in late March, players will now travel beyond the first two chapters and be treated to all new content at launch. Rich new regions like Storm's End and Felwood will be rolled out with the introduction of Chapter 3 beginning today. New characters, intense new battles to overcome, and a new boss Unicorn in the Altar of Memories update will all be unveiled as part of the new chapter content.

