GameHouse Announces New Puzzler Text Express: Word Adventure

GameHouse has revealed their latest game on the way as they will be releasing a new crossword puzzler called Text Express: Word Adventure. Created and developed by Story Giant Games, this mobile title is boasting that it will be jam-packed with content as players will experience a visual adventure narrative with a massive variety in gameplay. This game is set to contain 3,500 levels, 37 destinations, over 95 speaking characters, and thousands of unique crossword puzzles that will keep your mind busy for hours on end. The game will officially launch on iOS and Android on September 1st, 2022.

In Text Express: Word Adventure, gameplay is challenging and varied, as puzzles go far beyond the standard crossword game. Play thousands of unique crossword levels, combine letters to find hidden words and discover new daily challenges with the ultimate aim of unlocking new destinations and advancing Tilly through her global adventures. Pick fruits, watch stars, pick locks, observe animals, explore ruins and many more variations to influence the actions of the characters and drive the story forward.

Customise your train and explore the world to discover many exciting landmarks and interesting characters. With so much to see and do, your special souvenir collection will grow as you explore. Text Express: Word Adventure also delivers an engaging 'brain training' experience for iOS and Android gamers who want to test and perfect their vocabulary. The variety in word puzzle play extends and reinforces vocabulary and spelling, and delights and rewards as Tilly advances through her global adventures.