Gameloft Releases The Queen: Rock Tour Mobile Game

Gameloft and Universal Music Group have come together with the legendary rock band Queen to released Queen: Rock Tour. This rhythm mobile game will have you reliving all of the band's greatest tours as you will play through 20 of their most popular songs. As you might suspect from the genre, you'll be tapping along on the screen to match the drums, bass, guitar, and piano of classics, with some of the cutest versions of the band you'll see anywhere. You'll even be able to unlock costumes of the band from over the years as you go along. You can download the game right now on the App Store and Google Play.

The arrival of the play-along rhythm game comes at a significant landmark for Queen. With 50 years now having passed since the 1971 recruiting of John Deacon, completing Queen's classic line-up, 2021 marks a Queen Golden Jubilee that the band was hoping to celebrate with fans. A massive 29-date European stadium and arena tour planned for this year has been forced to be delayed to 2022.

Queen: Rock Tour gives players a chance to experience the majesty and might of the Queen [live] experience on their phones supported by extensive attention to detail contributed by the official Queen archives and experts. Hit the stage and perform with the entire band as you unleash your music talents to play thrilling guitar riffs, heart-pounding drum solos and much more. All you need to do is tap the tiles in time with the rhythm!

The game allows users to fully immerse themselves into the world of Queen – Progress and score points by playing along to 20 of their most popular hits including: Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free and We Are The Champions, whilst performing at 10 historic concert venues from around the world. Style your performances with over 40 official and iconic costumes from the band's history and help unlock fun trivia facts and exclusive images from the official Queen archives, by scoring highly in the game.