Games For Change Announces Expansion To 2023 Festival Games For Change will be adding two new events to this year's festival, broadening their content for the 20th Anniversary.

Games For Change revealed some of their plans for the upcoming 2023 Festival, as they have extended their programming with two new events. The event will take place from July 17th-21st, as the five-day run will now have a couple of new choices for you to attend, starting with the first-ever Games and SDG Summit at the United Nations Headquarters (Delegates Dining Room) in New York City. This event will be hosted in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The second event will be the inaugural Next Gen Fest, designed to cater to teenagers between 13-18 years old, as it will be designed to provide a forum for them to "explore and shape the future of video games for impact across education, civics, health, science, and more." We have a couple of quotes from today's announcement below about both of these additions.

"With growing evidence and excitement around the power of games and XR to transform our world, it's clear that the Games for Change community has a role to play in advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous future for future generations," said Susanna Pollack, President of Games for Change. "The Games and SDG Summit and Next Gen Fest are exciting additions to our week-long Festival program — and will help expose more young people, policymakers and NGOs to the bold ideas, playful learning experiences, and cross-sector partnerships that the Games for Change Festival is known for."

"The climate crisis needs all hands on deck and we're delighted to be working with Games for Change on the upcoming Summit in New York," Sam Barratt, Chief of Youth, Education and Advocacy for UNEP. "While it's early days still, the Playing for the Planet initiative shows that the games industry is committed to act on the environmental agenda. We look forward to sharing the learning and insights we have gathered over the past three years and to see what more we can do together."