Games Workshop's Latest Orks Codex For Warhammer 40K, In Review

In the grimdark future of the 41st Millennium, there is only war. This cannot be more true for the Orks, in particular, who revel in the chaotic nature of what they call "WAAAGH!!!". The more these fungal creatures fight, the better they feel about their chances, and the better they feel about their chances the better they fight. Red makes things go faster, and blue is the luckiest color you can use. But why is this? Well, we received the latest Orks codex for Warhammer 40,000 by Games Workshop, to review. Here is what we think!

As with our coverage of the codexes for Thousand Sons and Grey Knights, it is clear that the codex for Orks is covering the same ground as the previous pieces, only much, much greener. This codex features various important historical details about the most powerful Psykers in the universe, the Orks, as well as unit stat blocks, some great painting galleries, and an absolute glut of data sheets that should give any Ork player one heck of a tactical advantage. It is formatted in the same basic manner as any of the aforementioned codexes, but this should not matter anyway, as this codex is for an entirely different army than those ones.

So, in short, it is clear from the overall quality of this codex that we misquoted in the opening of this review: the correct way to say this would be that in the green-skin future of the 41st Millennium, there is only WAAAGH!!! …That is, if you're an Ork or a grot.

Codex: Orks is currently sold out on the Games Workshop web store as of the time of writing, but if it returns to stock, it retails for $50.00 USD. If you have ahold of it yourself, what do you think about this codex by Games Workshop? Do you play Warhammer 40,000, or have you played in the past? What is your favorite faction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!