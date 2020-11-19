Gamestop Black Friday Countdown Sales Event Begins November 19

Gamestop, a leading retail store in the United States and various other countries, has announced their Black Friday Countdown sale for this year. Beginning November 19th and running through November 21st, the sales event will feature a great deal of discounted products such as Funko Pop! figures, holiday decor, and, of course, video games across many different gaming platforms.

A great many items are being discounted here. This includes, but is in no way limited to, the following:

Only $29 for Persona 5 Royal Steelbook + P5 Fox Funko Pop Bundle

25% off Pop! Vinyls $14.99 and up

40% off holiday decor

25% off all board games

$10 off select games across Nintendo, Sony and Xbox platforms, including: The Surge 2, Borderlands 3, Blacksad, Zombie Army and more

Only $9.99 Nintendo Switch Fight Pad Pro

As you may recall, back in February one of our writers had a chance to visit quite a few Gamestop 2.0 locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma to detail the goings-on of the innovation in the area. Since then, Gamestop has been forced, understandably so, to close its stores, and later reopened with limited customer capacity in its many stores across the United States and elsewhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is beyond likely that their sales have been adversely impacted by this, but one would hope that such an event as this Black Friday Countdown sale can help them to rebound at least a bit. Thankfully, some time into the pandemic Gamestop also rolled out delivery and pick-up options for customers to utilize.

Are you excited for Gamestop's newest sales event? Is there anything you wish to pick up for yourself or a friend or loved one? Let us know in the comments below what you think of this Black Friday sale!