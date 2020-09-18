Gears Tactics Gets A Release Date For All Xbox Consoles

This morning, Xbox Game Studios and The Coalition revealed the official release date for Gears Tactics on all Xbox consoles. The game will be a launch title with the new consoles as it will come out on November 10th, and will be optimized for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to feature Smart Delivery and gameplay in 4K Ultra HD at 60 frames per second. The game will feature an immersive and character-driven story, which will follow the journey of Gabe Diaz to rescue and build a squad to fight the emerging Locust threat. You'll be able to customize a squad and their equipment to face different challenges and enemies throughout the game, including incredible bosses and aggressive and visceral encounters as you beat the Locust Horde back with everything you've got. We have more info on the release below, and you can see more here from Xbox which includes the release of a new themed controller.

Alongside the November 10 availability on Xbox consoles and with Xbox Game Pass, Gears Tactics is getting a major update that adds new features to all platforms: Jack joins the fight – Gears of War's signature companion bot, Jack will join Gabe and the heroes of Gears Tactics as a new playable character. In Gears Tactics, Jack is a new hero that changes the dynamic of the encounters, with 20+ new skills ranging from empowering auras to hijacking and controlling enemy units.

New powerful enemies – Deviant enemies are introduced in Gears Tactics, adding a new layer of challenge in the battles, with special abilities that will defy the players' strategies.

New Supreme equipment – The new Supreme equipment rewards players with powerful gear to play through the campaign, defying massive bosses and facing the new Deviant enemies.

Enhanced controller support – Optimized experience for Xbox controllers on console and PC.