Gendercrunching: Gaming Has Fewer Female Protagonists Than 5 Years Ago

Verve Search Ltd has researched more than2,500 video game releases over the last five years (2016-2020) to find out how representation in terms of female protagonists has changed over time. It is not the direction one may expect. The research for Buzz Bingo shows that less than 1 in 10 games released in 2020 features a female protagonist, but this is down on 2016.

Specifically, only 9.2% of all game releases in 2020 feature a female protagonist – the lowest proportion in five years. In comparison, game protagonists in our analysis were three times more likely to be male. In no year did more than 11.4% of games feature one, while 30.6% of all games released since 2016 featured a male protagonist. The Xbox platform featured the lowest since 2016, with 7.1% featuring a female protagonist. IOS is the platform with the highest representation, half the male number at 12.7% vs 25.9%.

While sports games have the lowest proportion of out of all genres, 1.2%, while mostly focusing on male sporting games. The adventure genre has the highest proportion of female protagonists, at 22%. But all games genres, except for simulation games, have more male protagonist-led releases than female.

There has, however, been a steady increase in the proportion of games where the player has multiple gender options – rising from 32.6 to 47.6%. Here are the stats:

Year % Female Protagonist % Male Protagonist % Multiple Options % Ambiguous % NA 2016 10.9% 29.5% 32.6% 7.2% 19.8% 2017 15.1% 27.1% 38.3% 6.5% 13% 2018 10% 32% 36.5% 3.3% 18.2% 2019 10.2% 36.3% 39.5% 7.9% 6.1% 2020 9.2% 26.5% 47.6% 8.1% 8.6%

Platform % Female Protagonist % Male Protagonist % Multiple Options % Ambiguous % NA Nintendo Switch 11% 29.6% 42.8% 4% 12.6% PS4 10.3% 35% 37.7% 5.4% 11.6% Xbox 7.1% 36.3% 39.6% 4.6% 12.4% Microsoft 11.8% 31.6% 36.1% 7.1% 13.4% IOS 12.7% 25.9% 37.1% 7.6% 16.8%

Out of 2,536 released titles over five years, the researchers assigned games with options of female, male , multiple options, ambiguous or NA. Female and male protagonists were only assigned when there was only the option to play as either a male or a female, not both, and defaults were ignored. Ambiguous protagonists are those that are not explicitly presented as male or female, while NA denotes a game where there is no discernible protagonist that can be assigned a gender, such as a city-building game. For titles with an ensemble cast, gender was researched for all playable characters.