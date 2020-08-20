Gendercrunching: Gaming Has Fewer Female Protagonists Than 5 Years Ago

Verve Search Ltd has researched more than2,500 video game releases over the last five years (2016-2020) to find out how representation in terms of female protagonists has changed over time. It is not the direction one may expect. The research for Buzz Bingo shows that less than 1 in 10 games released in 2020 features a female protagonist, but this is down on 2016.
Specifically, only 9.2% of all game releases in 2020 feature a female protagonist – the lowest proportion in five years. In comparison, game protagonists in our analysis were three times more likely to be male. In no year did more than 11.4% of games feature one, while 30.6% of all games released since 2016 featured a male protagonist. The Xbox platform featured the lowest since 2016, with 7.1% featuring a female protagonist. IOS is the platform with the highest representation, half the male number at 12.7% vs 25.9%.
While sports games have the lowest proportion of out of all genres, 1.2%, while mostly focusing on male sporting games. The adventure genre has the highest proportion of female protagonists, at 22%. But all games genres, except for simulation games, have more male protagonist-led releases than female.
There has, however, been a steady increase in the proportion of games where the player has multiple gender options – rising from 32.6 to 47.6%. Here are the stats:
|Year
|% Female Protagonist
|% Male Protagonist
|% Multiple Options
|% Ambiguous
|% NA
|2016
|10.9%
|29.5%
|32.6%
|7.2%
|19.8%
|2017
|15.1%
|27.1%
|38.3%
|6.5%
|13%
|2018
|10%
|32%
|36.5%
|3.3%
|18.2%
|2019
|10.2%
|36.3%
|39.5%
|7.9%
|6.1%
|2020
|9.2%
|26.5%
|47.6%
|8.1%
|8.6%
|Platform
|% Female Protagonist
|% Male Protagonist
|% Multiple Options
|% Ambiguous
|% NA
|Nintendo Switch
|11%
|29.6%
|42.8%
|4%
|12.6%
|PS4
|10.3%
|35%
|37.7%
|5.4%
|11.6%
|Xbox
|7.1%
|36.3%
|39.6%
|4.6%
|12.4%
|Microsoft
|11.8%
|31.6%
|36.1%
|7.1%
|13.4%
|IOS
|12.7%
|25.9%
|37.1%
|7.6%
|16.8%
Out of 2,536 released titles over five years, the researchers assigned games with options of female, male , multiple options, ambiguous or NA. Female and male protagonists were only assigned when there was only the option to play as either a male or a female, not both, and defaults were ignored. Ambiguous protagonists are those that are not explicitly presented as male or female, while NA denotes a game where there is no discernible protagonist that can be assigned a gender, such as a city-building game. For titles with an ensemble cast, gender was researched for all playable characters.