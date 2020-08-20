Gendercrunching: Gaming Has Fewer Female Protagonists Than 5 Years Ago

by Rich Johnston

Verve Search Ltd has researched more than2,500 video game releases over the last five years (2016-2020) to find out how representation in terms of female protagonists has changed over time. It is not the direction one may expect. The research for Buzz Bingo shows that less than 1 in 10 games released in 2020 features a female protagonist, but this is down on 2016.

Specifically, only 9.2% of all game releases in 2020 feature a female protagonist – the lowest proportion in five years. In comparison, game protagonists in our analysis were three times more likely to be male.  In no year did more than 11.4% of games feature one, while 30.6% of all games released since 2016 featured a male protagonist. The Xbox platform featured the lowest since 2016, with 7.1% featuring a female protagonist. IOS is the platform with the highest representation, half the male number at 12.7% vs 25.9%.

While sports games have the lowest proportion of   out of all genres, 1.2%, while mostly focusing on male sporting games. The adventure genre has the highest proportion of female protagonists, at 22%. But all games genres, except for simulation games, have more male protagonist-led releases than female.

There has, however, been a steady increase in the proportion of games where the player has multiple gender options  – rising from 32.6 to 47.6%. Here are the stats:

Year% Female Protagonist% Male Protagonist% Multiple Options% Ambiguous% NA
201610.9%29.5%32.6%7.2%19.8%
201715.1%27.1%38.3%6.5%13%
201810%32%36.5%3.3%18.2%
201910.2%36.3%39.5%7.9%6.1%
20209.2%26.5%47.6%8.1%8.6%

 

Platform% Female Protagonist% Male Protagonist% Multiple Options% Ambiguous% NA
Nintendo Switch11%29.6%42.8%4%12.6%
PS410.3%35%37.7%5.4%11.6%
Xbox7.1%36.3%39.6%4.6%12.4%
Microsoft11.8%31.6%36.1%7.1%13.4%
IOS12.7%25.9%37.1%7.6%16.8%

Out of 2,536 released titles over five years, the researchers assigned games with options of female, male , multiple options, ambiguous or NA. Female and male protagonists were only assigned when there was only the option to play as either a male or a female, not both, and defaults were ignored. Ambiguous protagonists are those that are not explicitly presented as male or female, while NA denotes a game where there is no discernible protagonist that can be assigned a gender, such as a city-building game. For titles with an ensemble cast, gender was researched for all playable characters.

