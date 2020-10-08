Generation One Shiny Pokémon That Aren't Released In Pokémon GO

This Friday, the long-awaited Shiny release of Kanto Vulpix and Ninetails will finally arrive in Pokémon GO with this weekend's autumn-themed event. This leaves very few Generation One Pokémon that have not yet been made Shiny-capable. Here is a breakdown of all of these original Kanto favorites that have not yet been allowed to sparkle in Pokémon GO.

The Generation One non-Shiny-capable species include:

Spearow, Fearow: This would have made Spearow Spotlight Hour much spicier but, instead, it was an easy event to pass on. Spearow and Fearow's Shiny forms aren't much different than their standard appearance, adding a brownish-golden hue to their bodies. It's noticeable and will be welcome when added to the game, but it's not as beautiful as other Kanto favorites such as the black Charizard or the blazing blue Ponyta.

Paras, Parasect: These two unreleased Shinies go the opposite way of each other. Paras, normally a light orange, becomes a deep, reddish-orange. Parasect, on the other hand, becomes a much lighter yellowish-orange as if it were left out in the sun.

Slowpoke, Slowbro: Though Niantic has given no indication of its release, there may be reason to suspect a Slowpoke Shiny release in the near future. As the Crown Tundra expansion comes to the main series came Pokémon: Sword and Shield, so too arrives Galarian Slowpoke. This may be a good time to release Shiny Slowpoke along with its Galarian form in Pokémon GO, as Niantic often does events like this to tie into the main series. Slowpoke's Shiny is just slightly lighter pink, while Slowbro's turns purple. Why Slowpoke couldn't be treated to the same grapey color swap as its evolution, the world may never know.

Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan: This pair will likely receive a dual Shiny release in Pokémon GO when it happens. Hitmonchan is the better of the two, with a slight greenish hue added and its gloves turned blue, while Hitmonlee just gets the green hue.

Goldeen, Seaking: This one may not create the biggest wave when it comes out. While Goldeen has become something of a rarer spawn due to focus on later generations, the Shinies of this entire evolutionary line are just a tad lighter than their standard forms with no other discernable difference.

Ditto: When blue raspberry Ditto comes out, it's going to be madness. Shiny Ditto is highly anticipated, and it will be interesting to see how Niantic handles its release. Currently, only non-Shiny capable species can transform into Ditto to avoid the disappointment if a player catches a Shiny only for it to change into a Ditto. This is likely the most desired Shiny release of Generation One… with one mythical exception below.

Snorlax: There's almost certainly a plan to release Snorlax to tie into a Pokémon SLEEP promotion. Snorlax tricked trainers during the summer when it was featured prominently in GO Fest 2020 promotional images, which made most believe it would receive its Shiny release. It did not. This makes it seem as if Niantic has a specific plan for Snorlax.

Mew: Finally, the gem of Generation One. The baby blue Mew. No one know when or how Niantic will release Shiny Mew in Pokémon GO because currently, players can only have one Mew. We have ideas, though…