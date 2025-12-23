Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: genesect, pokemon, Precious Paths

Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Precious Paths

Defeat Burn Drive Genesect and Chill Drive Genesect in Pokémon GO this January 2026 using tips from our Five-Star Raid Guide.

Article Summary Find out how to defeat Burn Drive and Chill Drive Genesect in Pokémon GO's Five-Star Raids this January 2026.

Top Genesect raid counters include Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blaziken, Reshiram, and more powerful Fire-types.

Two trainers can beat Genesect with optimal teams, but three or more is safest for most players.

Learn the Shiny odds for Genesect, its perfect IV CPs, and get tips for catching and preparation.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, continues. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Unova. For the second month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Blacephalon, Chill Drive Genesect, Burn Drive Genesect, Incarnate Tornadus, and Incarnate Thundurus with Shadow Cresselia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Ampharos. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Genesect, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Genesect counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Genesect with efficiency.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Genesect can be defeated by two trainers; however, it is possible to do it as a solo player if you are using Fire-types and the weather exclusively is on your side. It's very difficult, but can be done. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Five-Star Raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

