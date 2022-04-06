Gigapocalypse Will Be Released On Consoles This June

Headup Games announced today they will be bringing the kaiju side-scroller Gigapocalypse over to all three consoles this June. Developed by Goody Gameworks, the game has been inspired by Kaiju monster movies such as Godzilla and King Kong, not to mention a fair amount of influence from the classic arcade title Rampage. The game will have you rolling through cities in this side-scrolling adventure complete with a metal soundtrack that will get the monster's blood pumping, as you trash everything in sight to become a bigger, badder, more destructive creature. The game will release on consoles on June 2nd, which we're assuming is the date the game will leave Early Access on PC and release the full game there as well.

With every run you undertake to try and get to each location's boss, your Giga will become more powerful and earn mutation points. Spend these points to upgrade your Giga with new mutations, skills, skins, and even up to five tiny minion pets who will accompany you on your outings of urban destruction. Take care of your Giga in Tamagotchi-style minigames and decorate your Giga's home with cool items that will improve your Giga and make them even more menacing. Gigapocalypse offers nine monsters to choose from – three 'Old Gods', three prehistoric monstrosities and three horrors from outer space. You can take these beasts of destruction into a host of fun city locations from across multiple timelines, ranging from the Wild West to the modern day.

"It's been great to see the positive reactions to Gigapocalypse as we've added more and more to it throughout the game's time in Early Access on PC," said developer Goody Pundit. "With the many updates and improvements we've made, the game is better than ever and I hope console players are looking forward to picking a Giga and laying waste to everything in front of them!"