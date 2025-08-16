Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 3Dar, ARTE France, Atlas V, Be Revolution Gaming, Fishing Cactus, Gloomy Eyes, Untold Tales

Gloomy Eyes Reveals Mid-September Release Date

After being revealed a few months ago, Gloomy Eyes has been given a release date, as it arrives on PC and consoles next month

Article Summary Gloomy Eyes launches mid-September for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Control both Gloomy and Nena in single-player self-coop, solving unique environmental puzzles together.

Experience cozy horror inspired by Tim Burton, with no jump scares—just haunting, atmospheric charm.

Explore handcrafted, rotatable dioramas in a world where the sun has vanished and darkness reigns.

Indie game publisher Untold Tales has confirmed the release date for the game Gloomy Eyes, which we'll see released next month. If you haven't seen the game, this is basically a Tim Burton-inspired cozy horror game with self-co-op mechanics, as you switch between two protagonists to explore a macabre world where the sun has gone out. You play as Gloomy, a sweet zombie boy, and Nena, a mischievous human girl, as you'll solve puzzles and fend off creatures to try and fix what's happened. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on September 12, 2025.

Gloomy Eyes

Meet Gloomy, a sweet zombie boy, and Nena, a mischievous human girl, who defy the rules of their world and elders by teaming up. Why? Because one day, after the sun got fed up with humanity's stupidity, he simply… left. His absence created a bitter, angry world where the living and the undead are locked in endless squabbles.Now it's up to Gloomy and Nena to find him and bring back his light. Each character has their own set of unique abilities and notable weaknesses, so they'll need to work together to overcome the world's many obstacles.

A "Self-Coop" Adventure: Control both Gloomy and Nena in a fully single-player experience. Switch between the two to solve brain-teasing environmental puzzles. Each character brings their own abilities that you'll need to overcome obstacles and progress through this delightfully wretched darkness.

Control both Gloomy and Nena in a fully single-player experience. Switch between the two to solve brain-teasing environmental puzzles. that you'll need to overcome obstacles and progress through this delightfully wretched darkness. Creepy Cozy Horror with No Jump Scares: Step into a world where the macabre meets the magical. Inspired by the art style of Tim Burton's Corpse Bride or Nightmare Before Christmas , Gloomy Eyes offers a lovingly crafted universe brimming with spooky charm, eerie beauty, and heartwarming gloom. There's no gore or jump scares, just an enchanting, haunting atmosphere that will tug at your undead heartstrings.

Step into a world where the macabre meets the magical. Inspired by the art style of Tim Burton's or , Gloomy Eyes offers a lovingly crafted universe brimming with spooky charm, eerie beauty, and heartwarming gloom. just an enchanting, haunting atmosphere that will tug at your undead heartstrings. A Whimsical Tale of Forbidden Companionship: Gather 'round for a heartwarmingly bleak fairy tale of necromantic adventure, as told by the old gravekeeper. While the living and the undead are squabbling something fierce, two unlikely souls meet and become one another's closest companions. But for any hope of a cheery forever after, they must set off on a journey together to find the sun and restore its light.

Gather 'round for a heartwarmingly bleak fairy tale of necromantic adventure, as told by the old gravekeeper. While the living and the undead are squabbling something fierce, two unlikely souls meet and become one another's closest companions. But for any hope of a cheery forever after, they must set off on a journey together to find the sun and restore its light. Explore Twisted Little Dioramas: Each level is a stunning, handcrafted rotatable diorama, overflowing with visual macabre charm and ghoulishly delightful details. Explore these miniature worlds from multiple angles as you uncover secrets, solve puzzles, and play out a story of a love that should never be.

