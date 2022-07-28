Goat Simulator 3 Is Coming To PC & Consoles In November

Indie developer and publisher Coffee Stain revealed today that Goat Simulator 3 is on the way and will release in November. Yes, indeed, your favorite game to fling goats into the air into any number of scenarios has finally made a trilogy. Complete with all the absurdity you would expect from the series. The game is currently up for pre-order on PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can choose from a few different versions beyond the Standard one as they have the Pre-Udder Edition, which comes with additional in-game jiggly pre-udder gear, and the Digital Downgrade Edition, which will give you lots of remastered content from the series for a little nostalgia. You can read more and watch the trailer below as the game will officially launch on November 17th, 2022.

Pilgor's baaack! Gather your herd and venture forth into Goat Simulator 3; an all-new, totally realistic, sandbox farmyard experience that puts you back in the hooves of no one's favourite female protagonist. That's right – we're doing this again. The baa has been raised, and Pilgor is joined by other goats too. You can invite up to three friends in local or online co-op, create carnage as a team, or compete in mini-games and then not be friends anymore. Get ready for another round of udder mayhem. Lick, headbutt, and ruin your way through a brand new open world in the biggest waste of your time since Goat Simulator! We won't tell you how to play (except in the tutorial), but merely provide the means to be the goats of your dreams. DISCLAIMER: Goat Simulator 3 is another completely stupid game. Will this game teach you how to become one with your local herd? Probably not. Learning about real goats with David Attenborough or something would absolutely be the smarter thing to do.