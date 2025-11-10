Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gods Death & Reapers, Wolcen Studio

Gods, Death & Reapers To Hold Closed Alpha This Month

Gods, Death & Reapers will be holding a Closed Alpha later this month, giving players a chance to try out a small piece of the game

Indie game developer and publisher Wolcen Studio has confirmed that Gods, Death & Reapers will be holding a Closed Alpha this month. Players can sign up for the event on Steam, as you'll be able to play a small section of the game with several features they're testing out for this new RPG title. We have the details below of what you'll experience as the event will take place from November 20-26.

Gods, Death & Reapers – Closed Alpha

In Gods, Death & Reapers, the gods are gone, and the underworld is in chaos. Chosen by Death himself, players will venture into mythological realms, beginning with Norse mythology, to complete objectives, battle fierce enemies or rival Reapers, and secure valuable loot before escaping alive. Each expedition begins in the Sanctuary, a customizable fortress where players can prepare gear, upgrade facilities, and plan their next run. Every mission is a high-stakes gamble: die and lose everything, or extract and claim rewards.

Story Mode Debut: Experience the game offline and explore the realms of the dead at your own pace without PvP encounters.



Experience the game offline and explore the realms of the dead at your own pace without PvP encounters. New Map, Helheim: Traverse a haunting new realm filled with dungeons, secrets, and dangers.



Traverse a haunting new realm filled with dungeons, secrets, and dangers. New Faction, The Unworthy: Confront Tyr's forsaken oathbreakers who inhabit Helheim's corpse-strewn shores. These condemned souls take many forms, from explosive brutes to corrupted shamblers, offering new challenges across the battlefield.



Confront Tyr's forsaken oathbreakers who inhabit Helheim's corpse-strewn shores. These condemned souls take many forms, from explosive brutes to corrupted shamblers, offering new challenges across the battlefield. Expanded Arsenal: Experiment with new weapon abilities and ultimate skills across Javelin & Shield, Seax & Axe, Warhammer, and Staff loadouts. Reapers can unleash devastating techniques such as Spartan Kick and Rolling Meteor, harness teleportation and chain reactions, and refine their playstyles through deeper skill customization and combat variety.



Experiment with new weapon abilities and ultimate skills across Javelin & Shield, Seax & Axe, Warhammer, and Staff loadouts. Reapers can unleash devastating techniques such as Spartan Kick and Rolling Meteor, harness teleportation and chain reactions, and refine their playstyles through deeper skill customization and combat variety. Revamped Onboarding, The Pit: Learn the fundamentals of reaping in a completely redesigned tutorial.



Learn the fundamentals of reaping in a completely redesigned tutorial. Sanctuary Enhancements: Craft gear, manage resources, and enjoy a reimagined layout with improved visibility.



Craft gear, manage resources, and enjoy a reimagined layout with improved visibility. Character Creation and Customization: Create, name, and personalize your Reaper before descending into Death's domain.



Create, name, and personalize your Reaper before descending into Death's domain. Leaderboards and Emotes: Compete globally and express yourself with new social features.

