Good Lookin Home Cookin Is Getting Released On April 14th

Indie developer Team Toadhouse announced today they will be releasing Good Lookin Home Cookin onto Itch.io on April 14th. The game is actually a smaller part of a bigger game on the way, which is a pretty cool concept. In this game, you will play as Amira and Jessica, two best friends since childhood, as they run a food truck park during Ramadan. The game is primarily a visual novel that focuses on elements of mental health and diversity. It also serves as a vignette to another game that's currently in the works known as Call Me Cera, which at the moment doesn't have a release date as it is still in development. You can read more about the game below as it will be on sale in a few weeks for just $5.

GLHC food court is 100% halal. Amira and Jessica know that Ramadan is a chance for them to show the citizens of Fernweh (pronounced Fern – Vee) that halal food can be enjoyed by anyone, year round. But, this also puts the pressure on – As one of Fernweh's only halal options, every Muslim family starts to order from GLHC for their iftar meals. Amira and Jessica both experience stress from running a business and pressure from their families, though in different ways. Amira takes criticism to heart and is particularly hard on herself, in an unproductive way. We aim to show how negative self-talk and undiagnosed depression can manifest and how a person can help their friend through a low spiral. Good Lookin Home Cookin takes place in a fictional Northeast coastal town in the United States, with a strong LGBTQIA+ and diverse community. Toadhouse Games has reached out to the communities we aim to represent to ensure we do so in an accurate and respectful manner. We also hire cultural consultants and sensitivity readers.