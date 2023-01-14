Goose Goose Duck Launches New Content This Week Goose Goose Duck now has brand new content available for the Lunar New Year, including a brand new map for you to play on.

Indie developer and publisher Gaggle Studios Inc. announced they have a new update for Goose Goose Duck, which you can download right now. The content comes as the team is celebrating getting 800k players on both Steam and mobile, as well as commemorating the Lunar New Year. Right now, you can download a free update that will include the brand-new Ancient Sands map, which features never-before-seen mechanics, roles, and cosmetics, all of which have been refitted from a previous map. On top of that, they have also debuted two in-game roles. We got more info on it below.

"As the duck trying to kill the other geese, head to the new Ancient Sands map to summon the Mummy to indiscriminately off the fellow fowl, unleash swarms of locusts to trap enemies as the Warlock Duck, and camouflage oneself in the periodic sandstorm that appears outdoors to lose potential pursuers. Get one jump ahead of the ducks in by opening doors from both directions as the Street Urchin Goose, surveil wayward birds in the sandstorm as the Tracker Goose, and consult the Magic Mirror Forbidden Tunnel's Magic Mirror to watch over faraway rooms (and future targets)."

"Give two new roles a try, available on all maps. Fed up about the complaints, the Esper Goose is joining the dark side and becoming the Esper Duck to kill geese remotely with its psychic powers! Geese gain an obsessive new role with the Stalker Goose. Obsess over other players and follow them around to uncover the bird in disguise. To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year and the ongoing support of the Goose Goose Duck community, Gaggle Studios, Inc. debuts a new event later today featuring new cosmetic art for its existing Goosechapel map, and special collection tokens for a seasonal claw machine featuring exclusive, limited-edition items."