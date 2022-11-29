Gotham Knights Adds Two New Modes In Free Update

WB Games have released a new free update into Gotham Knights today as players can experience two new modes to spice up the game. Working along with DC Comics, they are bringing in one of the longest-running threats to the DC Universe as Starro is making an appearance as a chief villain in the mode Heroic Assault. You'll take them on in a new storyline that is designed to be a 4-player online co-op mode, working as a group to put an end to their schemes in Gotham. Meanwhile, the second mode being added is Showdown, in which two players will simultaneously take on highly difficult versions of villains in the game. We got the trailer for you below as the update is now available for free.

Heroic Assault is an online co-op mode that allows players to team up in squads of four and venture into the depths below Gotham City to face off against enemies and complete challenges across 30 action-packed floors. As seen in a newly revealed trailer, the mode features a new threat who is at the source of the chaos – the highly advanced alien lifeform Starro, the Conqueror, as well as the formidable half-human/half-bat hybrid Man-Bat, who is under Starro's control.

Showdown is a two-player online co-op mode where players can confront supercharged versions of the game's main DC Super-Villains, including Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and Talia al Ghul. Defeating these bosses in Showdown mode will earn players new legendary gear blueprints, and unique suit and Batcycle colorways for every enemy overcome. Heroic Assault and Showdown are standalone online co-op modes accessible as a free update for all Gotham Knights owners. Heroic Assault mode becomes available to players upon reaching Case File 05 in the main campaign, and Showdown mode is unlocked once players have defeated the boss in each main villain Case File.