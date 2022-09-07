Gotham Knights Drops New Batman Family Developer Video

WB Games decided to drop a new video this morning for Gotham Knights as we get a better look at the entire Batman Family in action. You're getting a good six minutes' worth of content with a mix of in-game video and interviews with the developers going over what it means to have the family working together. The team goes over the concept of "found family" as they discuss the stories and interpersonal relationships between all four characters, along with a deeper exploration into the themes, combat, and more that will set this game apart from some of the previous Batman video game entries over the past decade. Enjoy the video below as the game will launch on October 21st, 2022.

Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes: Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.

Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC's Batman Universe: With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham's history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice, and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families.

Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City: Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.

Unique Character Abilities and Customization: Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa Nightwing uses his signature dual escrima sticks; Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength; and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.

Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op: Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.