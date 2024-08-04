Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AuntyGames, Future Friends Games, Gourdlets

Gourdlets Releases New Trailer With Official Release Date

Future Friends Games has confirmed the official release date for Gourdlets, along with a brand new trailer showing off the current build

Article Summary Watch the new trailer for Gourdlets, a cozy city-building sandbox game.

Official release date: August 15, 2024, on PC via Steam.

Build and customize a perfect town for gourdlet citizens with no objectives or fail states.

Tons of decorations, day-night cycles, and customizable weather to enjoy.

Indie game developer AuntyGames and publisher Future Friends Games have confirmed the official release date for Gourdlets. The game has been teased for a while now as they have created a vegetable-centric city-building sandbox title in which you just create a stable home for all of your citizens to live in. It's almost a cozy title, but there are actual achievements and goals in this, so you have something to work toward. But we now know the game will officially be released on August 15, 2024, as it will arrive on PC via Steam. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Gourdlets

Choo choo! The train is pulling into the station, bringing the very first batch of gourdlet citizens to their new island home. Your job is to build them a perfect town. But don't worry – Gourdlets are super laid back, and they'll be happy no matter what you build. The only real challenge is pleasing yourself! From cafes to lighthouses, planters to fountains, there's a huge catalogue of decorations to play with. You can even go inside buildings and arrange the furniture how you like. Play in widescreen mode, or squish the town down to the bottom of your screen and tinker while doing other stuff! The gourdlets will make themselves at home in your town, fishing, reading, camping, snoozing, and generally having a grand old time. Craft the perfect veggie town in Gourdlets! Gourdlets is designed without objectives, rules, or any kind of fail state. The only way to lose is not to play!

Build a perfect town and watch the adorable gourdlets inhabit your world!

A super chill game with no objectives or fail states!

Gourdlets hang out at the bottom of your screen in window mode!

Customize your Gourdlet citizens with cute accessories!

Day-night cycles and customizable weather!

A huge catalogue of buildings and decorations!

Choose from a variety of starter maps for an extra creative challenge!

Zero currency! (Capitalism makes the gourdlets tired).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!