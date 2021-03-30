Grand Casino Tycoon Announced For Q2 2021 On Steam

Aerosoft and StillAlive Studios have revealed their next game, Grand Casino Tycoon, as it will be released sometime in Q2 2021. If the name didn't tip you off, the game will have you running a casino in Las Vegas as you attempt to make it both profitable and popular among visitors and locals. But you won't just be making a casino and hoping for the best, you'll need to keep a close eye on the guests and strategically manage everything around what they need. All of their winnings, their wants and needs, and how to keep them happy. You'll have to find the balance between letting them lose enough and win enough to keep playing. You can read up more on the game here.

In Grand Casino Tycoon, makin' money is the name of the game, and simulated Sam Rothsteins will need to do whatever it takes to keep gamblers gamblin' and the cash coming in. Place slot machines and games tables in strategic locations to maximize traffic, but make sure the drinks are nice and close by with easily accessible bars and restaurants. Design is only half the battle, however, and players will need to pay close attention to individuals winning more than they should — never forget, the house always wins. Managers need to keep their eyes glued to the security cams for expert gamblers and deal with them appropriately, but make sure to provide a decadent and thrilling experience for the guests that want to spend!

What More Could a Gambler Need?: An innovative "Needs" system allows casino managers to observe and manipulate a guest's hunger, thirst, spending level, and more, creating the perfect mood and environment for parting with their hard-earned cash.



Start Small, Dream Big: Keep up to date on the latest gambling technology through a robust tech tree. Keep upgrading your casino and its amenities, and increase management knowledge to become a true casino tycoon!



How Do You Casino?: Three modes, three ways to make cash; Campaign Mode, Sandbox Mode, or Free Play Mode allow players to experience all manner of casino management.



Interior Design is Your Passion: Create the perfect layout with a variety of exciting games, from bright and colorful slot machines to the classics like Blackjack, Craps, and of course, Roulette. Guests will keep coming back to a well-designed casino!



Earn a Michelin Star: Casinos aren't just for gambling, so offering an opulent selection of fine dining experiences and delicious cocktails will keep the guests spending money and increase their visit time.



Use a Little Muscle: Use security cams, pit bosses, and other "controlling objects" to maintain a perfect blend of winners, losers, and most importantly, BIG spenders.