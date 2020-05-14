Grand Theft Auto V Might Be the Epic Games Store's Next Title

The Epic Games Store could soon count Grand Theft Auto V among its collection of free games. Rumors are currently swirling around the next big addition to Epic Games' store of free offerings, and you may be able to add the Premium Edition of the popular Rockstar title to your library in the near future.

According to GamePressure, a reliable industry source has stated that the Epic Games Store will in fact be offering Grand Theft Auto V for free as of Thursday, May 14 for one week. The game would be up for grabs until May 21, and then it would return to its original pricing structure.

Rockstar Games and Epic Games have indeed worked together in the past for a special joint effort with Red Dead Redemption 2. When the game launched on PC, it headed to the Rockstar Games Launcher and Epic Games Store a month ahead of other platforms for PC games. Grand Theft Auto V was also added to Xbox Game Pass and removed from the service just a week ago. Given that Xbox One players had their turn to try the game for free, it could be time for PC players to give it a whirl.

The Epic Games Store has been rotating out a series of free games since it debuted, but this is certainly one of the biggest additions the service would have seen thus far. Given the rumors that consistently swirl around regarding Grand Theft Auto VI eventually making some sort of debut in the near future, it's a good time to go ahead and play through Grand Theft Auto V and get that over with.

We'll be keeping an eye out for the Epic Games Store announcement to drop in the near future. What's your favorite entry in the series and why?