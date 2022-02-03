GRID Legends Receives One Final Trailer Before Launch

Codemasters and Electronic Arts have released one final trailer for GRID Legends before the game comes out later this month. The trailer shows off all of the highlights the game has to offer, such as the all-new race creator mode and the extensive story mode. You'll also see some old favorites from the series as there are multiple gameplay modes returning along with some new options as you'll be racing it out and battling other players for a shot at victory in some of the most famous racing spots around the world. We also found out this week that those who pre-order the game will get the Seneca & Ravenwest Double Pack on launch day to get an additional four cars for Career events: the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Porsche 962C, Ginetta G55 GT4, and Koenigsegg Jesko. Enjoy the trailer as the game drops on February 25th, 2022.

Setting the scene for the GRID World Series, the action begins with Driven to Glory, the game's visually stunning story mode created using virtual production, starring award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa. The action takes a whistle-stop tour around the global locations and teases some of the mouth-watering vehicles on offer at launch. Then it's all-out action with a close look at the return of Drift, and the hop-in multiplayer, demonstrating the ease in which up to 22 players can join a race in seconds. With the introduction of ramps and speed boosts, racing thrill-seekers have more variety and choice than ever before. GRID Legends delivers all-action racing across established and new gameplay options, including a Career mode that boasts over 250 events. The all-new Race Creator allows players to host dream multi-class match-ups and personalise further with weather conditions, time of day, ramps and boost gates. Fresh to the franchise is 'Driven to Glory', a gritty motorsport story that combines virtual production technology and gameplay as players compete for the GRID World Series title. The hop-in multiplayer option with cross-platform functionality allows players to connect easily across all platforms and gets them into races without player lobbies and friend requests.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: GRID Legends | Features Trailer (https://youtu.be/hoT25l0aEeY)