Grubbin Community Day Comes To Pokémon GO This Month

Grubbin Community Day has been announced for Pokémon GO this month, featuring a special Electric-type Fast Attack for Vikavolt.

Pokémon GO's September Community Day has been announced to feature Grubbin! Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Grubbin Community Day, the newly announced September feature in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Featured Pokémon: Grubbin will be featured with a Shiny release.

Evolving Grubbin or Charjabug all the way up to Vikavolt will unlock the special Electric-type Fast Attack of Volt Switch: Trainer Battles: 12 power Gym and raids: 14 power

Field Research: Rewards such as additional encounters with Grubbin, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more!

Timed Research: This will award a Magnetic Lure between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research titled Plugging Along will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Grubbin Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Plugging Along. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends with whom you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

Event bonuses: 3× XP for catching Pokémon 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day 2× Candy for catching Pokémon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours GO Snapshot photobombs of Grubbin Half off trades

Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Charjabug: Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Grubbin to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Charjabug, additional Grubbin will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Grubbin! Grubbin that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during September Community Day's three-hour event period."



