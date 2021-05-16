Guerrilla Collective Announces First Two 2021 Livestream Events

The Guerrilla Collective revealed details this past week about their first two official livestreams happening in 2021. So far we know they're planning to do the events on June 5th and June 12th, both of which will take place live on Twitch and start at 8am PT. The Collective was formed last year in response to the pandemic to give studios a place to make game announcements. Primarily those who weren't invited to other streams, couldn't afford to run their own, or were not a part of any being hosted by conventions who took their event online. The streams did pretty well and served as a good spot to see a lot of indie games get announced, so there will always be something new you don't know about on them. You can read more about it below.