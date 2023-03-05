Gunblade Class Slayer Revealed For Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis has a bunch of new content coming in March, including a brand new Gunblade Class with the Slayer.

SEGA revealed some new content on the way for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, including the brand-new Gunblade Class Slayer. The news came down last week during one of their NGS Headline livestreams, where they basically just drop a ton of info on players all at once about what's to come over the next month or so. First off, the game will be getting some new decorations in the Central City game hub as we'll see more cherry blossoms headed into the Spring. You'll also start seeing more Hululu Rappies and Emperappies appearing as part of the Spring '23 event, where you'll have the chance to snag the new eight-star Trunkul series weapons, as well as compete in new co-op Trials with special characters. AC Scratch Tickets ar enow in the game with the Rewind Collection 10 being the first to appear, with the Early Spring Memories set to appear next, all of which can be sold and obtained at the Personal Shop. Plus, starting on March 8th, you can snag samurai-themed kimono outfits, as well as sci-fi sorcerer outfits in the Mystic Explorer AC Scratch, followed by tactical-style uniforms from the Vigilant Recruit Scratch Ticket starting March 22nd.

The big news, however, was the introduction to a new class they are calling Slayer, which will be added to the Class roster shortly for players to try out and fight as. Before that, you'll be able to take part in Limited-Time Tasks to get yourself some Slayer Operation Prep Tickets, which you'll exchange for Gunblade weapons down the line. A firm date wasn't confirmed during the stream, but we do know the new Slayer class is set to be released for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis when the company releases the mid-April update. Enjoy the latest video down at the bottom to get the finer details.