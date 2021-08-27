Pokémon Masters EX Gives Away 100 Sync Pairs For Anniversary

As previously hinted during last week's Pokémon Presents, mobile developer DeNA has a gift coming for Pokémon Masters EX players as part of the game's second anniversary. They will be allowing players to add up to 100 Sync Pairs to their teams just by logging in. Let's get into the details.

DeNA announced this Pokémon Masters EX news today, writing:

Players that log-in to the game from now until September 29 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will obtain a 10-Pair Scout Ticket, which can be exchanged for 10 sync pair scouts. Players that log-in to the game on ten separate days throughout this period can obtain up to ten total 10-Pair Scout Tickets, good enough to scout 100 sync pairs. 10-Pair Scout Tickets must be used by October 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

There will be special Anniversary Sync Pairs as well, including:

Lillie (Anniversary 2021) & Lunala: Ghost-type strike sync pair Master passive skill that instantly maximizes a team's Sp. Atk and critical-hit rate.A Available to add to players' teams from August 27 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until September 29 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

N (Anniversary 2021) & Reshiram: Fire-type tech sync pair Master passive skill that lowers the stats of all opponents. Can be combined with Blue Flare, which deals damage to all opponents at once. Available to add to players' teams from August 29 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until September 29 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Steven (Anniversary 2021) & Rayquaza: Flying-type strike sync pair Powers up their stats the more they attack. Available to add to players' teams from August 31 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until September 29 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.



In addition to this, the Special Sync Pair Event: Misty & Psyduck will allow players who complete the first level to add Misty (Swimsuit) & Psyduck to their teams. Misty and Psyduck can reach a 6★EX Potential rating, which increases the strength of their sync moves. Special Sync Pair Event: Misty & Psyduck will be available in Pokémon Masters EX from August 27 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific until October 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for those who have completed Chapter One of the Main Story.