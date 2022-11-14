Gundam Evolution Is Bringing Back The Showdown For Season Two

Bandai Namco revealed today that Season Two of Gundam Evolution will be bringing back an old favorite for players to fight in. The next great tournament for Gundam Evolution Showdown will be taking place on December 10th in the United States, as players will be facing off against each other in an open-bracket tournament. This will be an amazing chance for skilled players and amateurs to battle it out for a shot at the $20k prize pool, as you will basically compete in a free game to get free money just for being the best. The game will become free for everyone on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on November 30th. We got more info below from the company as well as the full set of rules here.

"Starting today, casual and competitive players can register as a team to compete in the game's first official Double Elimination open bracket tournament that runs from Dec. 10-17. Individual players can search for teams in the Gundam Evolution Discord's "#free-agents" channel, while teams can sign up for the competition via the official tournament link. Fans can tune into the "Gundam Evolution Showdown" finals on Dec. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT, where the top 4 teams will compete for a share of the $20,000 cash pool. All participating teams will also receive ten Supply Pods for use in-game. The finals will be streamed on the game's official Twitch channel."

"Gundam Evolution is a free-to-play team-based first-person shooter featuring 6v6 PvP combat with playable mobile suits from across the Gundam multiverse. The game offers three objective-based game modes: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction. The title presents a unique set of challenges that require teams to craft and execute formidable offensive and defensive strategies to emerge victorious. Gundam Evolution will continue to add various new elements in December, including a new playable mobile suit, so please stay tuned for the latest updates."