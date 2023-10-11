Posted in: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Gunnar

Gunnar Reveals New Assassin's Creed Mirage Edition Glasses

Gunnar has a new custom design for their Intercept gamer glasses, as they have a new look featuring Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Gunnar has a new custom design for some of their gamer glasses, as they have partnered up with Ubisoft to show off the new Assassin's Creed Mirage edition. As you can see from the image here, they have made a custom colorway and packaging for this particular pair, giving you a dark orange-on-black design that features the themes of the latest game of the franchise. Like other sets before it, you get this in a customized case with some of the game's branding, a special cleaning cloth with the assassin's logo attached, and a carrying pouch with the latest main character featured as part of the design. With your choice of lense protection and the ability to add a prescription. We have more info on the design for you below, as it is currently being sold for $235 for the fancy version, but if you're just looking to get the glasses by themselves, they'll run you $85.

"The thickest of thieves want to know Gunnar's secrets, especially their legendary lens technology that shields the eyes from harmful blue light and prevents eye strain, headaches, and blurred vision experienced from long hours of gaming or working in front of a screen. The Intercept, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is perfect for all masters of stealth and style, featuring sturdy multi-barrel hinges, anti-reflective smudge-resistant lens coating, and a precision-engineered polymer frame material. Explore the immersive world of ninth-century Baghdad as you step into the robes of Basim Ibn Ishaq as he grows from amateur thief to master Assassin. Featuring a quality nylon frame material, Intercept's retro-classic design, rectangle shape, and fixed nose bridge make it an excellent choice for most medium-sized faces."

Precision-engineered polymer frame material

Sturdy multi-barrel hinges

GUNNAR patented lens technology

G-Shield™ lens coating: anti-reflective, smudge-resistant & oleophobic

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Official Assassin's Creed® licensed glasses

Prescription Range: -6 to +5

