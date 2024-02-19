Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: Nekojima

Hachette Boardgames Announces Newest Title Nekojima

Hachette Boardgames has a brand new tabeltop game on the way for 2024, as they revealed Nekojima will be coming out this August.

Hachette Boardgames revealed one of their latest games on the way as Nekojima will be coming out later this Summer. The game will have you making electrical poles around a Japanese island of the same name, which will be used to balance tiny kats on as they climb from pole to pole using the wires as connections. The game is meant to be a family title with a mix of strategy and planning45, so it will build some puzzle-solving skills. You can read more about the game below as it is currently up for pre-order for $37 and is set to be released in August 2024 around or after Gen Con 2024.

Nekojima

Welcome to Nekojima, the purr-fectly electrifying island of fun in Japan! The lively districts are buzzing with excitement as the electricity network takes center stage. Yet the island's curious cat population is always on the prowl, adding a whisker-twitching challenge to the installation of electric poles. You're stacking Denchuu (Electrical Poles) with utmost precision, navigating the narrow territory while avoiding the mischievous cats strolling on the cables. It's a balancing act of epic proportions!

Challenge your friends and family to a game where strategy meets fun. Take turns placing or stacking the poles, making sure no cables are left hanging. But beware! Toppling the structure means defeat, and no one wants to be the clumsy cat on this island. Are you up for the challenge? In competitive mode, be the last one standing to claim victory. Or choose cooperation and work together to reach new heights. It's a juggling act of reflection, concentration, and skill, all wrapped up in a bundle of feline excitement. So, gather your friends, sharpen your claws, and let the electrifying fun begin on Nekojima – where the thrill is high, and the cats are even higher!

