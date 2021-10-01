Hacking RPG Midnight Protocol Receives An October Release Date

Iceberg Interactive and developer LuGus Studios revealed they will be releasing Midnight Protocol onto PC in a couple of weeks. In case you haven't been seeing the promotion for this one lately, this game is a tactical narrative-driven RPG that comes with its own special and unique keyboard-only controls. You will need to hack into servers and beat out the intense security systems as you override your way through the network and discover encrypted secrets. Why are you doing all this? It seems your character was doxxed some time ago, and now you're on an obsessed mission to find out why. The game will be released on PC, Mac, and Linux via Steam on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, and you can check out the latest trailer for it below.

Will you respect others' privacy and bank accounts, or leave no stone unturned? Midnight Protocol allows you to play as the hacker you want to be. Help the police track down a rogue hacker, or blackmail a desperate husband trying to recover… dubious pictures. Gain black, grey, and white hat reputation to change the direction of the story based on your choices. Midnight Protocol's design focuses on immersing you in a world of digital warfare without complicated hacking mechanics. Your keyboard is your weapon, type commands to eliminate or evade security programs, letting your keystrokes become part of the soundtrack. Cracking a digital safe or extracting classified data requires careful planning. Pay the troll toll, use digital jackhammers, cloaks, and daggers to combat cybersecurity. Buy new programs or hardware on the black market, and customize your deck to fit your playstyle. Take on dozens of sidequests filled with easter eggs and references, gather additional intel on your targets before you start a mission, and play some hacker chess to wind down. Midnight Protocol is jam-packed with optional missions, providing hours of additional content.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Midnight Protocol – Coming October 13! (https://youtu.be/LIcwgqYlw18)