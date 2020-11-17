Halo 4 Has Now Been Optimized For Xbox Series X

Microsoft and 343 Industries revealed today that Halo 4 has been optimized for the Xbox Series X to be played in wonderful 4K. To be precise, this is the version of the game from Halo: The Master Chief Collection both on Xbox and PC, not the backward compatible version. Those looking to play the game will find it has a few new options available such as rendering in 120 FPS in Campaign and Multiplayer on both Xbox Series X and Series S, 4K Resolution on the X with 1080p Resolution on the S, and improved Split-Screen Play, and adjustable FOV. Oh, and yes, they cleaned it up a bit and made some improvements to flow with the rest of the games in the MCC. This is just the latest addition as 343 are looking to basically add every Halo title ever to this title.

In Halo 4, humanity's threat of extinction at the hands of the Covenant has been avoided, but things have gone from bad to worse as an ancient evil awakens. Stranded and shipwrecked on an alien world, the Master Chief must find a path back home while unravelling a sinister plot hatched by the Forerunners. Step back into the Master Chief's Mjolnir armor to try and fight your way off a Forerunner world, while preventing the Didact from finishing the mission he began some 100,000 years ago; eradicating humanity. Arriving alongside Halo 4's stellar campaign is the full set of 25 multiplayer maps, as well as an updated armor customization system that allows you to change more pieces than ever before. Those looking for more ways to play can team up with a friend in the Spartan Ops co-op missions, which pick up with episodic story-driven content right where the main campaign concludes.