Halo Infinite Gets New Novel With Halo: The Rubicon Protocol

Simon & Schuster announced a brand new Halo novel is coming this month based on Halo Infinite called Halo: The Rubicon Protocol. The book is written by previous Halo author Kelly Gay, as her latest book explores the events that took place during the previous six months leading up to Master Chief's awakening in space and the start of the latest video game. Serving somewhat as a prequel, you get to find out what was going on with all of the soldiers and Spartans on the latest ring as the Covenant started raiding it. It's going to be a unique and interesting entry into the series as we get a very specific story that's only been explored via audio logs in the game, so there's a lot to read about that Master Chief only found the remains of. The book is currently listed for $18 and will be released on August 9th, 2022. We have a brief synopsis for you below.

December 2559. Humanity has its back against the wall after the United Nations Space Command flagship Infinity drops out of slipspace into a devastating ambush launched by the Banished. As this fierce enemy alliance seeks to claim a mysterious object hidden within the ancient Forerunner construct known as Zeta Halo, the surviving UNSC corps finds itself compromised and its leadership out of reach—with remaining personnel forced to abandon ship and take their chances on the fractured, unpredictable surface of the Halo ring. Now survival in this strange, alien environment—whether for Spartan super-soldiers or those who never thought they would see the battle up close—is measured day to day against a relentless and brutal adversary that always has the upper hand. Desperation grows, but the will to keep on fighting and enduring no matter the odds is never in doubt…even as the Banished seek to unleash a frightening new enemy that could doom them all…