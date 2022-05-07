Halo Infinite Gives A Deeper Dive Into Lone Wolves: Season 2

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries offered up a deeper dive into the coming content for Halo Infinite – Lone Wolves: Season 2. The team posted an extended look into the latest season on Xbox Wire, as they have set up what will be a multi-season storyline that throws your own personal Spartan in the middle of a storyline that is constantly unfolding as you play it. You'll be going through the heat of battle with some scared Spartans by your side and eventually unlock a new chapter for your own personal Spartan. We have some of the info below along with the latest trailer as you can read the full story at the link above. Plus the official launch trailer as the season is now live.

Halo Infinite's "Lone Wolves" puts your Spartan in the center of all-new storyline in humanity's war against the Banished. As you discover long-buried secrets, including one of the Banished's most fiendish innovations, your victories and accomplishments in these pivotal events will pave a new path for a new generation of Spartans, ensuring the pack will endure. Sigrid Eklund honed her calm and reserved demeanor during her service as a UNSC army Ranger supporting human resistance groups on Covenant-occupied words. As a Spartan, these attributes – as well as Eklunds' deeply strategic mind – are invaluable assets in the current conflict against the Banished and their rapidly expanding influence. Before joining the SPARTAN-IV program, Hieu Dinh was a field analyst with the Office of Naval Intelligence's Section III tasked with capturing and re-purposing Covenant technology. However, these same skills – combined with Dinh's high tolerance for risk and penchant for improvisation – may have just landed him in his most dangerous plight yet. As part of the Lone Wolves season, you'll be able to earn and unlock the items worn by Spartans Eklund and Dinh themselves though the battle pass. Here's a sneak peek at some of the gear up for grabs!

Spartan Eklund is a quiet professional, adept at both covert surveillance and kinetic strikes. She has adopted the STRIBOG helmet as the core of her loadout, making use of its extensive reconnaissance capabilities to direct precious UNSC combat assets at the right place, at the right time. Spartan Dinh wears a custom ensemble shaped by brutal close-quarters engagements against Banished boarding parties and extermination teams. His helmet is an ARTAIUS model, co-opted from a small run of prototypes originally intended for a new class of combat exoframe.