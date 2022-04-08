Halo Infinite Releases New Trailer For Season 2: Lone Wolves

343 Industries has released a brand new trailer for Halo Infinite showcasing the content on the way for multiplayer Season 2: Lone Wolves. The team had already revealed some of what's on the way, which we have a snippet for you below to read up on, as they will be dropping the new season on May 3rd. The trailer gives a little more visual insight into all the new content on the way. Which includes new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and most importantly, an all-new Battle Pass that apparently never expires. (What a concept, FPS titles!) Enjoy the video below as the new season drops in a few weeks.

If you check your Season 1 Battle Pass, you will see that that Season 1 ends on May 2nd, and that's because Season 2 will launch May 3rd. I'm very excited to announce the official name and theme for Season 2, which is… "Lone Wolves." By "theme" we mean a core idea that guides the creation of much, but not all, of a Season's content. Lone Wolf Spartans are hunters. Trackers. They're resourceful improvisers, operating deep in enemy territory without resupply or support. They're fierce, rugged, and prefer to work alone—but they're still loyal to the Spartan pack.

That's Spartan Sigrid Eklund on the left, and Spartan Hieu Dinh on the right. You'll learn more about them (and spend more time with Spartan Commander Laurette Agryna) as you dive into Season 2's story—a mix of cinematics, story-themed Events, Battle Pass items and more that embody the Lone Wolves theme. But like I said, not all Season content is directly linked to the theme, and a prime example of this is our free Fracture armor core for Season 2. Here's a concept of that core, and we can't wait to show you all the customization options for it—and for the free Lone Wolves armor core.

During Season 2, we will also be shipping playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and maps, specifically, one Arena map named "Catalyst" and one BTB map named "Breaker." The new modes include "Last Spartan Standing", a free-for-all elimination mode, as well as another new mode named "Land Grab," plus the return of an updated, all-time favorite mode, "King of the Hill."