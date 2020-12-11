Halo's Master Chief & Red Vs. Blue Join Fortnite's Season 5

During The Game Awards 2020, Epic Games dropped a ton of surprises onto the Fortnite community with the addition of Halo assets. Specifically the addition of John-117, AKA Master Chief, who will be added to the game as the latest special Zero Point figure coming to the game. Along with him comes a number of items that will make fans of the series happy as you get a Pelican Glider and a Gravity Hammer Pickaxe. What's more, the world of Red Vs. Blue will be coming to the game along with Blood Gultch, which was created by a small team of people who remade the entire level within the Fortnite creative mode. Here's more info from the devs.

The next figure from across realities to travel through the Zero Point to Fortnite is none other than the Master Chief. Defender of humanity and destroyer of alien ringworlds, few are more qualified to take on the Island's bounties and its existential Zero Point threat than John-117. Part of the Gaming Legends series, The Master Chief set is available in the Item Shop starting December 10 at 7 PM ET. "Chief" among this set is the Master Chief Outfit: suit up in the Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor and become a Spartan-II. Rep the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) with other items in The Master Chief set. In battle, make your landing with the UNSC Pelican Glider, a miniature Dropship 77-Troop Carrier. And cover your back with the Battle Legend Back Bling — a holographic Elite skull which serves as a trophy of the Chief's exploits. Also, when harvesting, batter like a Brute with the Gravity Hammer Pickaxe. You may have driven a car or a motorboat on the Island, but are you ready to tame a wild Warthog? With the traversal Lil' Warthog Emote, take a mini-M12 Force Application Vehicle for an off-road or on-road drive.

We also found out, but don't have as much info on it, that Michonne and Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead will be coming to Fortnite as well on December 16th. Enjoy all the trailers showing everything off!