Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Drops Triwizard School Trailer

WB Games dropped a new trailer this week for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, showing off the three different schools in the field

Article Summary WB Games unveils new trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, featuring Hogwarts, Beauxbatons, and Durmstrang.

Game releases on PC and consoles on September 3, 2024, offering solo and multiplayer modes with iconic characters.

Play as Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater, each with unique play styles in legendary Quidditch arenas.

Customize your approach with skill points, different brooms, and play as yourself or classic Harry Potter characters.

Developer Unbroken Studios and publisher WB Games released their second trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, showing off the three schools in the league. Aside from Hogwarts, the school everyone knows already, we get a glimpse into the Beauxbatons Academy and Durmstrang Institute, both of which have been referenced in the Harry Potter books and films. Enjoy a glimpse into the schools as the game will be released for PC as well as all three major consoles on September 3, 2024.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Take to the sky as one of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater—each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world. Featuring iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions highlights the rush of flying across legendary arenas as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in a variety of modes including solo play, competitive multiplayer and online co-op. From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, players will soar into legendary arenas playing as – or against – iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and many others.

Career Mode: From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends.

From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends. Exhibition Matches: set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op.

set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op. Player vs Player: Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams.

Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams. Customize Your Approach: Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms.

Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms. Play As Yourself or as Iconic Harry Potter Characters: cosmetic customization options and classic character designs allow you to express your game-time personality.

