Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces December 2020 Events

Niantic has announced their full slate of December 2020 events for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. They will soon kick off their first of two Holiday-themed Brilliant Events, but that is just the beginning. There will also be a Community Day and a special week-long (and then some) Holiday Event.

Here's everything Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players can look forward to in December 2020:

Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 1: Tuesday, December 1 at 11 a.m. PT–Tuesday, December 8 at 11 a.m. PT

Help return Brilliant Foundables from Brilliant Moving Staircases I including the Salazar Slytherin Portrait and the Helga Hufflepuff Portrait.

This one, we knew about from their previous announcement. You can read up on more details here and prepare for the Special Assignment with our full breakdown of the tasks and rewards.

December Community Day: All day Saturday, December 12 from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time

Prepare your broom and take to the skies as you visit the Quidditch Pitch II.

It looks like the game isn't getting canceled on account of wintry weather. The Quidditch-themed Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Day will feature Madam Hooch, Harry's greatest rival on a broom in the form of Draco Malfoy, and the late, great Quidditch Captain Cedric Diggory. That still hurts.

Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 2: Tuesday, December 22 at 11 a.m. PT–Tuesday, December 29 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from Brilliant Moving Staircases II, including Godric Gryffindor and Rowena Ravenclaw Portrait.

Then, the Brilliant Event continues the storyline from the previous part. The narrative with these events lately have made Harry Potter: Wizards Unite better than ever, and longtime Rowling readers know how integral the Christmas scenes tend to be for the novels. Personally, I can't wait to see what new quirk of the Calamity is uncovered.

Special Holiday Event: Tuesday, December 29 at 11 a.m. PT–Thursday, January 7 at 11 a.m. PT Prepare for exciting tasks and rewards as you celebrate the holidays at Hogwarts!

Finally, this is one that we don't know much about yet, but Niantic shared a graphic showing off Yule Ball Foundables.