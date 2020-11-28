Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Holiday Event Part 1 Special Assignment

On December 1st, the first Brilliant Event of December 2020 will kick off in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 1 will feature Brilliant Foundables from the Moving Staircase and will task players with completing a Special Assignment. Ahead of the event, we have the full questline for this Special Assignment so that wizards and witches can prepare for this upcoming event.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Holidays at Hogwarts Brilliant Event image. Credit: Niantic
The full tasks and rewards for the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 1 includes:

Page One of Four

  • Collect 2 Ingredients of Portmanteaus: 2 Spell Energy Gifts
  • Brew Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Powered Dragon Claw
  • Return 12 Helga Hufflepuff Portrait: 2 Invigoration Draught
  • REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

  • Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Taces: 1 Silver Key
  • Collect 5 Brilliant Event Runestones: 6 Snowdrop
  • Use Bariffio's Brain Elixir 2 Times: 1 Dark Detector
  • REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy, 1 Spell Energy Gift

Page Three of Four

  • Return 15 Salazar Slytherin Portraits: 3 Bitteroot
  • Brew 7 Potions (Any): 4 Snowdrop
  • Use 5 Potions in Wizarding Challenges (Any): 3 Leaping Toadstool
  • REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy, 2 Spell Energy Gift

Page Four of Four

  • Win 5 Wizarding Challenges With 3 or More Teammates: 1 Spell Book
  • Defeat 25 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
  • Earn 4750 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 2 Spell Books
  • REWARDS: 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Spell Books, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Spell Energy Gift

As with all Brilliant Events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, completing this Special Assignment will unlock a Bonus Assignment, and a bundle in the shop to go along with it. The full questline for the Bonus Assignment includes:

Bonus Assignment

  • Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Moving Staircase Registry Page: 1 Spell Book
  • Earn 12500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book
  • Win In Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key
  • Use 10 Exstimulp Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Wit Sharpening Potion
  • Cast 25 Great Spell Casts: 10 Spell Energy
  • REWARDS: 2000 XPP, 100 Spell Energy, 5 DADA Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Spell Energy Gift, 3 Brilliant Bloody Baron, 3 Brilliant Fat Friar

For the full details on this Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, catch our initial report.

