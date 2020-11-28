Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Holiday Event Part 1 Special Assignment

On December 1st, the first Brilliant Event of December 2020 will kick off in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 1 will feature Brilliant Foundables from the Moving Staircase and will task players with completing a Special Assignment. Ahead of the event, we have the full questline for this Special Assignment so that wizards and witches can prepare for this upcoming event.
The full tasks and rewards for the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 1 includes:
Page One of Four
- Collect 2 Ingredients of Portmanteaus: 2 Spell Energy Gifts
- Brew Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Powered Dragon Claw
- Return 12 Helga Hufflepuff Portrait: 2 Invigoration Draught
- REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Taces: 1 Silver Key
- Collect 5 Brilliant Event Runestones: 6 Snowdrop
- Use Bariffio's Brain Elixir 2 Times: 1 Dark Detector
- REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy, 1 Spell Energy Gift
Page Three of Four
- Return 15 Salazar Slytherin Portraits: 3 Bitteroot
- Brew 7 Potions (Any): 4 Snowdrop
- Use 5 Potions in Wizarding Challenges (Any): 3 Leaping Toadstool
- REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy, 2 Spell Energy Gift
Page Four of Four
- Win 5 Wizarding Challenges With 3 or More Teammates: 1 Spell Book
- Defeat 25 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 4750 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 2 Spell Books
- REWARDS: 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Spell Books, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Spell Energy Gift
As with all Brilliant Events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, completing this Special Assignment will unlock a Bonus Assignment, and a bundle in the shop to go along with it. The full questline for the Bonus Assignment includes:
Bonus Assignment
- Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Moving Staircase Registry Page: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 12500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book
- Win In Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key
- Use 10 Exstimulp Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Wit Sharpening Potion
- Cast 25 Great Spell Casts: 10 Spell Energy
- REWARDS: 2000 XPP, 100 Spell Energy, 5 DADA Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Spell Energy Gift, 3 Brilliant Bloody Baron, 3 Brilliant Fat Friar
For the full details on this Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, catch our initial report.