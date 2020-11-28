Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Holiday Event Part 1 Special Assignment

On December 1st, the first Brilliant Event of December 2020 will kick off in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 1 will feature Brilliant Foundables from the Moving Staircase and will task players with completing a Special Assignment. Ahead of the event, we have the full questline for this Special Assignment so that wizards and witches can prepare for this upcoming event.

The full tasks and rewards for the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 1 includes:

Page One of Four

Collect 2 Ingredients of Portmanteaus: 2 Spell Energy Gifts

Brew Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Powered Dragon Claw

Return 12 Helga Hufflepuff Portrait: 2 Invigoration Draught

REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Taces: 1 Silver Key

Collect 5 Brilliant Event Runestones: 6 Snowdrop

Use Bariffio's Brain Elixir 2 Times: 1 Dark Detector

REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy, 1 Spell Energy Gift

Page Three of Four

Return 15 Salazar Slytherin Portraits: 3 Bitteroot

Brew 7 Potions (Any): 4 Snowdrop

Use 5 Potions in Wizarding Challenges (Any): 3 Leaping Toadstool

REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy, 2 Spell Energy Gift

Page Four of Four

Win 5 Wizarding Challenges With 3 or More Teammates: 1 Spell Book

Defeat 25 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Earn 4750 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 2 Spell Books

REWARDS: 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Spell Books, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Spell Energy Gift

As with all Brilliant Events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, completing this Special Assignment will unlock a Bonus Assignment, and a bundle in the shop to go along with it. The full questline for the Bonus Assignment includes:

Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Moving Staircase Registry Page: 1 Spell Book

Earn 12500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book

Win In Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key

Use 10 Exstimulp Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Wit Sharpening Potion

Cast 25 Great Spell Casts: 10 Spell Energy

REWARDS: 2000 XPP, 100 Spell Energy, 5 DADA Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Spell Energy Gift, 3 Brilliant Bloody Baron, 3 Brilliant Fat Friar

For the full details on this Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, catch our initial report.